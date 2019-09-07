Saturday
Mankato Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers' Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Mankato Pridefest — 11:30 a.m. parade on North Riverfront Drive; noon-5 p.m. festivities in Riverfront Park; adult dance party 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. The VFW, Morson Ario, 1900 North Riverfront Drive; youth dance party 7-9 p.m. Wow Zone. 2030 Adams St.
United Way Human Foosball Tourney —games begin at noon on the 500 block of South Front Street
Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter — Minnesota Square Park, 100 S. Minnesota Ave.; rockbend.org for more information and music schedule
Hermannfest, New Ulm — begins at 11:30 a.m. Hermann Heights Park and 3 p.m. events at Harmon Park; 8 p.m. fireworks over Hermann Monument
An Evening Look at the Carvings — 5 p.m. at the Jeffers Petroglyphs in Comfrey
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Kasota Fireman's Dance — 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Prairie Saloon; Rook Band.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Southern Minnesota Autism Motorcycle & Classic Car Ride — Registration starts at 11 a.m., ride starts at noon. $30 per unit. Call 507-340-2645 for more information.
Music
Amboy Fire Hall — JamBoyz
Blue Moon, Kasota — Comedian Kevin Craft
Busters — Andy Tackett
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Zachary Scot Johnson
Grand Kabaret — The Sirens and Robert Bell
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Chris Ames and Chris Steffen
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Trio
Mully’s — Blue Ringers
Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley
Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center — Rock of Ages
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause Buffet — 8 a.m.-noon at the Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center; benefit for the Sweet Adelines.
Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter — Minnesota Square Park, 100 S. Minnesota Ave.; rockbend.org for more information and music schedule
Harkin Store program: “Grandparents Day” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.
Music
Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Greg George and Steve Murphy Acoustic Duo
Hobbers HWY99 Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Warren
Midtown Tavern — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
