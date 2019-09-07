Pridefest (copy)

The 2019 PrideFest takes place today at Riverfront Park in Mankato.

Saturday

Mankato Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato

St. Peter Farmers' Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.

Mankato Pridefest — 11:30 a.m. parade on North Riverfront Drive; noon-5 p.m. festivities in Riverfront Park; adult dance party 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. The VFW, Morson Ario, 1900 North Riverfront Drive; youth dance party 7-9 p.m. Wow Zone. 2030 Adams St.

United Way Human Foosball Tourney —games begin at noon on the 500 block of South Front Street

Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter — Minnesota Square Park, 100 S. Minnesota Ave.; rockbend.org for more information and music schedule

Hermannfest, New Ulm —  begins at 11:30 a.m. Hermann Heights Park and 3 p.m. events at Harmon Park; 8 p.m. fireworks over Hermann Monument

An Evening Look at the Carvings — 5 p.m. at the Jeffers Petroglyphs in Comfrey

Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.

Kasota Fireman's Dance — 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Prairie Saloon; Rook Band.

Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

Southern Minnesota Autism Motorcycle & Classic Car Ride — Registration starts at 11 a.m., ride starts at noon. $30 per unit. Call 507-340-2645 for more information.

Music

Amboy Fire Hall — JamBoyz

Blue Moon, Kasota — Comedian Kevin Craft

Busters — Andy Tackett

Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Zachary Scot Johnson

Grand Kabaret — The Sirens and Robert Bell

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Chris Ames and Chris Steffen

The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Trio

Mully’s — Blue Ringers

Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley

Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center — Rock of Ages

Sunday

Breakfast with a Cause Buffet — 8 a.m.-noon at the Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center; benefit for the Sweet Adelines.

Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter — Minnesota Square Park, 100 S. Minnesota Ave.; rockbend.org for more information and music schedule

Harkin Store program: “Grandparents Day” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.

Music

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Greg George and Steve Murphy Acoustic Duo

Hobbers HWY99 Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Warren

Midtown Tavern — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

Robb Murray is the Features Editor for The Free Press. He can be reached at 344-6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com. Follow Robb on Twitter @FreePressRobb

