Dig It your weekend

Riley Enter, honks the horn on a backhoe being operated by Aaron Drummer during the 2018 Dig It! event. 

 File photo

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, near intersection of Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.

Dig It! — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., near intersection of Blue Earth County roads 12 and 17 east of Mankato; fundraiser for Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

Utschtallung festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mountain Lake Heritage Village. No admission fee.

Old Town Art Fair — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 329 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Fall Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca.

Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Third annual Multi Cultural Fiesta — 4 p.m., downtown St. James.

Theatre Physics — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center; for ticket information, go to: blc.edu/arts/theatre/theatre-physics.

Mankato Sons of Norway — 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mankato.

Music

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Jonah Backus and The Conquerors.

Wine Cafe — Eli Hoehn and Jason Helder

Sunday

Breakfast With A Cause benefit for St. Peter Youth Wrestling Club — 8 a.m. to noon, WOW Zone, Mankato.

St. Peter Car Show and Swap Meet — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds. Admission: $5 per person, $15 per show car (includes driver and one passenger).

Theatre Physics — 2 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center; for ticket information, go to: blc.edu/arts/theatre/theatre-physics.

Fall Festival — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immaculate Conception of Marysburg Catholic Church, Madison Lake; for full schedule, go to: maryschurches.com/immaculate-conception-marysburg.

Program: “Snakes of the Minnesota River Valley” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; admission fee includes program.

160th anniversary celebration/harvest picnic — 12:30 p.m., Ottawa Historic Stone Church; potluck picnic, 1 p.m., Bur Oak Park, Ottawa.

Deutscher Sprach Klub — 1-3 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, New Ulm; German culture event.

Summit Avenue Music Series opening concert — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm.

World Music group Greg Herriges and Stella Roma concert — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall, MSU’s Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; ticket information at: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/music/performances-tickets.

Music

Patrick’s, St. Peter — Jason Helder and Eli Hoehn

Robb Murray is the Features Editor for The Free Press. He can be reached at 344-6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com. Follow Robb on Twitter

@FreePressRobb

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0