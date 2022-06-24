Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, New Ulm.
Third annual charity car show — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., grounds of Unique Classic Cars dealership, 2015 Bassett Drive.
2Wheels2Heal International Motorcycle Run for Mission 22 opening ceremony — noon, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 518 in North Mankato.
Friendship Days — Nicollet;
nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.
Sauerkraut Days Owl Parade — 8:30 p.m., Henderson; facebook.com/HendersonSauerkrautDays.
Presentation by Tom Hanson, retired U.S. foreign service officer — 2 p.m., Ostrander Auditorium, Minnesota State University; no admission fee, free parking in visitor’s lot. Sponsor: Mankato Area Lifelong Learners.
Railroad Days Gandy Dancer Parade — 6 p.m., St. James; Facebook.com/RailroadDays.
Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open house — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Autofest’s free drive-in movie — 9:30 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm.
Self-guided tours of Palmer House and old St. John’s School — approximately 6:15 p.m., across the street from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Music
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
Sunday
Autofest car and motorcycle show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm; no admission fee.
Self-guided tours of Palmer House and old St. John’s School — approximately 10 a.m., across the street from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Sauerkraut Days Grand Parade — Noon, Henderson; facebook.com/HendersonSauerkrautDays.
Friendship Days Parade — 1 p.m., Nicollet;
nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.
Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
