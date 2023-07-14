Saturday
Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 8 a.m., pancake breakfast; Kids 1-mile race; 1 p.m., Tator Days parade; 8:30 p.m., street dance.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Watonwan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Family Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Hub, 512 N. Riverfront Drive; free event sponsored by Circle the Earth Recreation Organization.
”1860s Armament: Bang” by John Fritsch — 1-4 p.m. Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 for those who aren’t members of the Brown County Historical Society
Brown County Historical Society’s 1914 popcorn wagon open — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 12 N. Broadway St.
Garden tours/fundraiser for Options for Women — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven Mankato and North Mankato sites. Saturday; $20, to reserve tickets, call 625-2229.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5; call 720-1790 for more information.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — Noon, Haldy and Mattie
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Javens Family Vineyard and Winery, Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Sunday
Punk Rock Matinee — 4 p.m., The Enchanted Muse, 731 S. Front St., Mankato; host of pre-Minnesota Original Music Festival activity: Punk Rock Tom; $10 suggested donation.
Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 1 p.m., cribbage tournament.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Watowan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Music
Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
The Landing on Madison, Madison Lake — 3 p.m., Another Time Around
Westwood Marina, Lake Washington — 4 p.m., 326 Madison Band
