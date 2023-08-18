Saturday
U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 commemoration schedule: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — New Ulm Battery presentations at the historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St.; 2-3 p.m. walking tour of New Ulm war sites; $7. Participants should be in front of the Brown County Museum by 1:50 p.m.
Rock Recon VI — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.; fundraiser for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10-Lyle C. Pearson Sr.
Free Family Play Day highlighting Fire Safety Education Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Children‘s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Hummingbird Hurrah — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bender Park, Henderson; no admission fee; hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com/event-schedule.
Presentation by crime writer Frank F. Weber — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee.
Honey farm (Hofmann Apiaries) open house — noon to 4 p.m., 4661 420th (42X) Ave., Janesville; no admission fee for Waseca County Historical Society event; www.historical.waseca.mn.us/Hofmann-Apiaries.
Day of Hope — 1-6 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; free ecumenical event includes variety of religious music.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5; call 720-1790 for more information.
Centenary Social Justice Theatre production: “The Wizard of Oz” — 2 and 7 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 501 S. Second St.; no admission fee.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Big Lake
Sunday
U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 commemoration schedule: 2 p.m. — Walking tour of the Pioneer Section at New Ulm Cemetery. No admission fee. Participants meet at the cemetery near the intersection of Highway 14 and Cemetery Avenue.
Le Sueur County Free Fair — Le Center; lesueurcountyfair.org/schedule-2023.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
