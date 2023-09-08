Saturday
2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s opening ceremony — 10 a.m., Loyola Catholic School, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Pridefest 2023 schedule — 11:15 a.m., Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade, North Riverfront Drive; noon to 4 p.m., Pride Festival, Riverfront Park; 4 p.m., Pride Party, Atomic Star Tavern; scmnpride.org/pridefest.
32nd Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 10 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee; rockbend.org.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; potluck meal and program about folk fiddle of Norway; open to public.
Greater Mankato Area United Way’s ninth annual Human Foosball Tournament — noon, South Front Street; GetConnected.MankatoUnitedWay.org.
Third annual Symphony on the Prairie — 6 p.m., north side of Benson Park, near Timm Road; no admission fee.
Hermann Fest fireworks display — 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Hermann Heights Park, 10 Monument St.; for more festival information, go to: www.hermannmonument.com.
Music
Javens Family Winery — 5 p.m., Good Night Gold Dust
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Barefoot Winos
Sunday
Ecumenical worship service — 12:30 p.m., Historic Methodist Church in Ottawa, 39204 Whittier St., Le Sueur; host: Ottawa Historians and the Le Sueur County Historical Society.
32nd Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 6 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee; rockbend.org.
Pridefest 2023 schedule — 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Drag Brunches, Nolabelle (reservations necessary); 2-4 p.m., Youth Party, Wow!Zone; scmnpride.org/pridefest.
