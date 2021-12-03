Saturday
St. James Model Railroad Club/Roundhouse, Inc. holiday open houses — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Christmas at Bethany concert — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College campus; free-will offerings accepted.
Bells on Belgrade — 2-6 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; 6:30 p.m. parade.
Printmaking demonstration — 10 a.m. to noon, Cellar Press, lower level of Grand Kabaret, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Fall dance concert — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Drive; general admission $10; MSUTheatre.com.
Jazz Mavericks/Contemporary Singers holiday concert — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Drive; general admission $9; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Holiday lights display — 6-10 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, 409 N.E. Eighth Ave., Waseca; donations to area food shelves and Bethlehem Inn accepted.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.
Music
Purple Goose, Janesville — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Sunday
Student dance showcase — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Drive; $5.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.
Christmas at Bethany concert — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College campus; free-will offerings accepted.
Concert Choir and Chamber Singers holiday concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; general admission $9; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.