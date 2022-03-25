Boy in Blue statue (web only)

Boy in Blue statue sculptor Alan Gibson talks with monument maker Tom Miller in 2015 after the unveiling of the recreated Boy in Blue statue in Lincoln Park. The Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial's ninth annual Civil War Symposium is slated Saturday.

 File photo

Saturday

Civil War symposium — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive; $25 for adult general admission; www.boyinblue.org.

C&N Entertainment Dart Team Tournament — 9 a.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, downtown Mankato.

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Cole Swindell concert — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; tickets start at $39.75 plus applicable fees; mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.

Sunday

C&N Entertainment Dart Team Tournament — 9 a.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

ProMusica concert: “Cello Treasures” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; $20; promusicamn.com.

Piano recital by Minnesota State University faculty member David Viscoli — 3 p.m., MSU, E.J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 for community members, $7 for grade 12 and younger.

