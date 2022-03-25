Saturday
Civil War symposium — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive; $25 for adult general admission; www.boyinblue.org.
C&N Entertainment Dart Team Tournament — 9 a.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, downtown Mankato.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cole Swindell concert — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; tickets start at $39.75 plus applicable fees; mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.
Sunday
C&N Entertainment Dart Team Tournament — 9 a.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
ProMusica concert: “Cello Treasures” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; $20; promusicamn.com.
Piano recital by Minnesota State University faculty member David Viscoli — 3 p.m., MSU, E.J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 for community members, $7 for grade 12 and younger.
