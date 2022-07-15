Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Bavarian Blast — 11 a.m. to midnight, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Pickleball court grand opening — 10 a.m. to 2 pm., 311 N. Fifth St., St. Peter.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon open — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2. North Broadway, New Ulm.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Chair caning demonstrations — 1-4 p.m., Historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota, New Ulm; admission fee $3.
Rockin’ on the Hill — gates open 4:30 p.m., Good Counsel Hill, 145 Good Counsel Drive. General admission $10 in advance; $20 at gate; rockinonthehill.com/tickets.
Souper Bowl Swap Meet/reception for member show — 1-5 p.m., parking lot at Arts Center of Saint Peter; music by KMSU DJs.
One-act plays by Healthy Community-Healthy Youth group — 7 p.m., The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; tickets $5 at the door.
Music
Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Golden Hour Concert series, Wine Cafe — 7-9 p.m., featuring DeShawn Graves; no cover charge.
Sunday
Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Bavarian Blast Parade — 12:30 p.m., near Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s “West Side Story” — 2 p.m., St. Mary’s School Auditorium. Tickets at door: $9, adults; $7 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.