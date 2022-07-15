Chair caning web only

Local artist, Maggie Schwab, will demonstrate chair caning/seat weaving Saturday afternoon at the Historic Kiesling House in New Ulm.

 Courtesy Brown County Historical Society

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Bavarian Blast — 11 a.m. to midnight, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.

Pickleball court grand opening — 10 a.m. to 2 pm., 311 N. Fifth St., St. Peter.

New Ulm Popcorn Wagon open — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2. North Broadway, New Ulm.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Chair caning demonstrations — 1-4 p.m., Historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota, New Ulm; admission fee $3.

Rockin’ on the Hill — gates open 4:30 p.m., Good Counsel Hill, 145 Good Counsel Drive. General admission $10 in advance; $20 at gate; rockinonthehill.com/tickets.

Souper Bowl Swap Meet/reception for member show — 1-5 p.m., parking lot at Arts Center of Saint Peter; music by KMSU DJs.

One-act plays by Healthy Community-Healthy Youth group — 7 p.m., The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; tickets $5 at the door.

Music

Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Golden Hour Concert series, Wine Cafe — 7-9 p.m., featuring DeShawn Graves; no cover charge.

Sunday

Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Bavarian Blast Parade — 12:30 p.m., near Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.

Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s “West Side Story” — 2 p.m., St. Mary’s School Auditorium. Tickets at door: $9, adults; $7 students.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video