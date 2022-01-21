Saturday
Hockey Day Minnesota — 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Blakeslee Field, Minnesota State University; $65;
hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.
Burns Night program — 6 p.m., Maple River High School, Mapleton; tickets at Bare Roots flower shop and at the door.
Music
Anchor Bar and Grill, Madison Lake — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Whitesidewalls concert — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; tickets $25 available at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and online at: eventbrite.com/e/the-whitesidewalls-tickets-220128980707.
Sunday
Hockey Day Minnesota Family Day — 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Blakeslee Field, MSU; no admission fee;
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Russian Treasures” — 3 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets at: mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
