Saturday
Third annual 2 Wheels 2 Heal registration — 9 a.m. to noon, North Mankato American Legion, 256 Belgrade Ave.; facebook.com/groups/158462036068643.
Acres of Pizza educational event — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave, Waseca; $15.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Railroad Days Parade — 6 p.m., St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.
Friendship Days — Nicollet; nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.
Gov’t Mule concert — 7:30 p.m., Vetter Amphitheater; $49-$79; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Sauerkraut Days Owl Parade — 8:30 p.m., Henderson; www.facebook.com/HendersonSauerkrautDays.
Music
Chankaska Creek, rural Kasota — 6 p.m. The Quantum Mechanics
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Johnny Frost and the Heatseekers
Javen’s Family Vineyard and Winery — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (rural Mankato)
Westwood Marina Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Rapid Rick’s, Nicollet — 8 p.m., The Spoon Cherries
Sunday
Friendship Days Parade — 1 p.m., Nicollet; nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.
Railroad Days — St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.
Classic car and motorcycle show — Noon to 3 p.m., Old Main Village, 301 South Fifth St.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 1 p.m., Melissa Schulz
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Scott Keeper
