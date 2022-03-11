220301_Spiders Web_32.jpg (copy)

"Spider's Web" by Merely Players.

 Matt Johnston

Saturday

Mankato Home Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.

Farm City Hub Club 40th annual farm show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Ulm Civic Center; no admission fee.

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Irish American Club of Southern celebration schedule — 11 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waseca; then parade from church to Mill Event Center, followed by other activities including 8 p.m. dance with band Buffalo Alice.

Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Becky DeGarmeaux will discuss diaries of the wives of two pioneer Norwegian pastors. For more information, call 388-7139.

Gustavus Wind Orchestra and Chamber Winds concert — 1:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets are not required.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.

Music

Mankato Brewery — 7:30 p.m., Red Brick Road

The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Irie Minds and Space Monkey Mafia 

Sunday

Mankato Home Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 2 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0