Saturday
Mankato Home Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.
Farm City Hub Club 40th annual farm show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Ulm Civic Center; no admission fee.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Irish American Club of Southern celebration schedule — 11 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waseca; then parade from church to Mill Event Center, followed by other activities including 8 p.m. dance with band Buffalo Alice.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Becky DeGarmeaux will discuss diaries of the wives of two pioneer Norwegian pastors. For more information, call 388-7139.
Gustavus Wind Orchestra and Chamber Winds concert — 1:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets are not required.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.
Music
Mankato Brewery — 7:30 p.m., Red Brick Road
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Irie Minds and Space Monkey Mafia
Sunday
Mankato Home Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 2 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.
