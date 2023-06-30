Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Elysian Fourth of July celebration schedule — 9 a.m., registration for kids fishing contest; 10 a.m., bean-bag tournament; 2:30 p.m., kids bingo; 9 p.m., street dance.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Morgan Creek, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire
Westwood Marina Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 6 p.m., The Spoon Cherries
Sunday
Elysian Independence Day celebration schedule — 8 a.m., pancake breakfast; 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., car-truck-rat rod-motorcycle-tractor show; noon, kids tractor pull; 10 p.m., fireworks.
Cambria Independence Day celebration schedule — 9 a.m., outdoor community worship service; 5-8 p.m., arts and crafts fair/live music; 10 p.m., fireworks.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
