Saturday
Free Park Day — all day; vehicle permits not required to enter any state parks or recreation areas; for more information, go to: mndnr.gov/stateparks.
Sleigh and Cutter Parade — noon, route begins at Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca; www.sleighandcutterfestival.org.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
David Brave Heart benefit/ALS fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato, 937 Charles Ave.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; $5: for more information, call 720-1790.
Gustavus Adolphus College’s production: “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; gustavustickets.com; photo ID required as well as proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test result received within 72 hours.
”Tony and Tina’s Wedding” — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; tickets, $35 plus tax, katoballroom.com.
“Tartuffe” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for seniors 65 and older, children younger than 16, MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ace in the Hole
Sunday
Gustavus Adolphus College’s production: “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; gustavustickets.com; photo ID required as well as proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test result received within 72 hours.
Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Kite Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 36047 Clear Lake Drive, which is the south end of Clear Lake.
By His Grace contemporary Christian/blue grass/gospel concert — 3 p.m., Gaylord United Church of Christ, 318 Fourth St.; free-will offerings.
Bunny Just Piano Festival performance by Margery McDuffie Whatley — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; general admission, $9; www.mnmsu.edu/music.
