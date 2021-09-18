Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Waseca Marching Classic parade — noon; downtown Waseca; field competition, 5 p.m., high school stadium, admission $5 in advance, $8 at gate; facebook.com/WasecaMarchingClassic.
Fourth annual fall festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shady Oaks campgrounds, Garden City; sponsored by Blue Earth County Fair Association.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s opening ceremony — 10 a.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame, Good Counsel Hill, 170 Good Counsel Drive; act.alz.org/mankato.
Bier on Belgrade — 2-7 p.m., 200 Block of Belgrade Ave.; age 21+ event; music schedule: 2 p.m. Nate Boots; 3:30 p.m. Dave Sandersfeld Band; 5:30 p.m. DW3.
The Flying Dutchmen flat track races — noon, 20513 110th Ave, New Ulm; general admission: $10; ages 10 and younger and ages 65 and older admitted for free.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; entry fee $5; 720-1790.
Back in the Day Kato Style fundraiser for American Cancer Society — 5 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon, 1109 S. Front St.
Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; www.facebook.com/mankatowacipi.
Studio production: “I Am a Camera” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University;$10 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Patty and the Buttons
Sunday
Auto Restorers Club of Southern Minnesota 44th annual car show/swap meet — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; admission $5 for ages 12 and older.
The Flying Dutchmen flat track races — noon, 20513 110th Ave, New Ulm; general admission: $10; ages 10 and younger and ages 65 and older admitted for free.
Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; www.facebook.com/mankatowacipi.
