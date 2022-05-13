Saturday
Minnesota River Valley Extension Master Gardeners annual plant sale — 9-11:30 a.m., Caledonia Curling Club, 600 Hope St.
Shred Day – 9-11 a.m., Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union branch locations 1640 Adams St. and 100 Memorial View Court; free paper shredding service.
MarketFest open air market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., various locations along South Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter.
Financial Literacy program: "Payday Loans 101" — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.
Andy Wendinger Memorial Car Show — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Spring Formal: Women's cancer awareness-raising event — 6 p.m., Profinium Tower Terrace; Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door; for more information, go to: springformal.bpt.me.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Jim Skree will discuss book "Red River Girl: From Telemark to the Buffalo, the art of Orabel Thortvedt." For more information, call 388-7139.
My Happy Haven fundraiser/cornhole tournament — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Circle Inn Bar, 232 Belgrade Ave., North Mankato; www.facebook.com/mhhmankato.
Mankato Ballet Company production: "Beauty" — Noon and 5 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets $15 per adults, $12 for youths age 12 and younger; mankatoballet.org.
Merely Players production: “Matilda: The Musical” — 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $16 per adult, $14 per senior citizen, $11 per youth; merelyplayers.com.
Wheelworks IX — 4-10 p.m., Key City Bike, 204 E. Vine St.; family-friendly activities, art auction, live music.
Southern Minnesota Real Big Band concert — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College Ylvisaker Fine Arts Theater; Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for students; available at the door or in advance at Mankato Music Mart.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Bad Liquor Management
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Garret Steinberg
Sunday
Deutscher Sprachklub/German language club meeting — 1-3 p.m., New Ulm Cathedral basement, 605 N. State St. For any questions call 359-4114 or 766-5859.
Merely Players production: “Matilda: The Musical” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $16 per adult, $14 per senior citizen, $11 per youth; merelyplayers.com.
Mankato Ballet Company production: "Beauty" — Noon and 5 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets $15 per adults, $12 for youths age 12 and younger; mankatoballet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.