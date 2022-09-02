Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Sleepy Eye Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sleepy Eye Arena; $3 for ages 12 and older.
Hubbard House hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: tickets $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-17, free for BECHS members.
The Golden Hour Concert Series: Easy Jazz Trio — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; no cover charge.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Sunday
Pageant & Singalong Nation: “Midlife Recital” — 4 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee; bring your own seating.
Lakeside Festival — noon to 7 p.m., Shirley’s Park and Country Retreat, 17434 Lakeside Road, rural New Ulm; free-will offerings accepted.
Sleepy Eye Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sleepy Eye Arena; $3 for ages 12 and older.
Hubbard House hours — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: tickets $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-17, free for BECHS members.
Omsrud-Thordson-Torgrimson log cabin hours — 2-5 p.m., Lake Hanska County Park, Countryview Road, rural Hanska; no admission fee.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Omsrud-Thordson-Torgrimson log cabin hours — 2-5 p.m., Lake Hanska County Park, Countryview Road, rural Hanska; no admission fee.
