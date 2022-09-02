Omsrud-Thordson-Torgrimson log cabin

Richard and Yvonne Blomquist stand near the structure her great-grandfather, Torgrim Torgrimson, helped build about 1857. The Omsrud-Thordson-Torgrimson log cabin is open to the public 2-5 p.m. Sunday and Monday in Lake Hanska County Park, Countryview Road, rural Hanska.

 Courtesy Brown County Historical Society

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Sleepy Eye Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sleepy Eye Arena; $3 for ages 12 and older.

Hubbard House hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: tickets $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-17, free for BECHS members.

The Golden Hour Concert Series: Easy Jazz Trio — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; no cover charge.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz 

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Sunday

Pageant & Singalong Nation: “Midlife Recital” — 4 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee; bring your own seating.

Lakeside Festival — noon to 7 p.m., Shirley’s Park and Country Retreat, 17434 Lakeside Road, rural New Ulm; free-will offerings accepted.

Sleepy Eye Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sleepy Eye Arena; $3 for ages 12 and older.

Hubbard House hours — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: tickets $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-17, free for BECHS members.

Omsrud-Thordson-Torgrimson log cabin hours — 2-5 p.m., Lake Hanska County Park, Countryview Road, rural Hanska; no admission fee.

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Omsrud-Thordson-Torgrimson log cabin hours — 2-5 p.m., Lake Hanska County Park, Countryview Road, rural Hanska; no admission fee.

