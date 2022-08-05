Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Mini VetsFest — noon to 4 p.m., North Mankato’s American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.; free-will donations accepted.
Used book sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; Friends of the Library fundraiser.
24th annual RibFest — gates open noon, Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Riverfront Park; no admission fee charged until 3 p.m., tickets then cost $15 for ages 13 and older; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/ribfest.
Sibley County Fair — 801 W. Chandler St., Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Leatherworking demonstrations — 1-4 p.m., Historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota, New Ulm; admission fee $3.
The Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; Loadie with Onion Bun; no cover charge.
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
24th annual RibFest — noon to 5 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre; no admission fee.
Sibley County Fair — 801 W. Chandler St., Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
