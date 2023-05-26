Saturday
Guided tours of historic R.D. Hubbard House — 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St. $7 adults, $3 youths; no ticket fee for children younger than 5 and BECHS members. Reservations may be made online at: blueearthcountyhistory.com/hubbard-house.
Highland Summer Theatre production: “The Smell of the Kill — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University. Tickets are $17 regular price and $15 for seniors ages 65 and older, children younger than 16 and groups of 15 or more.
Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre, 310 Rock St.; tickets: $126, $86, $76, $66, $56, $46;
www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Music
Amboy Cafe — 5 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Sunday
Guided tours of historic R.D. Hubbard House — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St. $7 adults, $3 youths; no ticket fee for children younger than 5 and BECHS members. Reservations may be made online at: blueearthcountyhistory.com/hubbard-house.
Can-Can celebration — Noon to 8 p.m., Montgomery Brewery, 306 N.W. Second St., Montgomery; no admission fee.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Pengra and Arsenault
