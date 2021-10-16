Saturday
Jack-O-Lantern Walk — 6-9 p.m., Bluff Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.
Mankato Marathon — schedule at: www.mankatomarathon.com/schedule.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Fiction writer Chris McCormick — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library Auditorium, 100 E. Main St.
Pumpkin Party — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farmamerica, rural Waseca; purchase tickets at: https://bit.ly/FApumpkin21.
Coat drive/skate party — 1-4 p.m., Stoltzman Park, 521 W. Pleasant St.; free food; sponsored by Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; entry fee $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Music Fest — 2-8 p.m., Eagle Lake American Legion Post 617; free-will donations accepted. Fundraiser for Gavin Schuch, Eagle Lake teen recovering from stem cell transplant.
Minnesota State University jazz bands and contemporary vocal groups performance — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $9, $7 for youth; to purchase tickets online, go to: https://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Haunted Car Wash — 7-9 p.m., Snell's, 1900 Madison Ave.; $15; not appropriate for small children.
”Tribute to John Prine” — 7 p.m., Sleepy Eye Brewery; musicians Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun-Schulz and Ben Scruggs.
MSU production: “Good for Otto” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts; MSUTheatre.com.
Gustavus Adolphus College Music Department presents Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise” — 5:30 p.m. Bjorling Recital Hall; no admission fee; face masks required.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Fat City All Stars.
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Sunday
Blue Earth County 4-H Fall Festival — 2-4 p.m., Fleet Farm, 1850 Premier Drive; free activities for grades K-12.
My Pace Mile fundraiser for Mankato Youth Place — 10:30 a.m., along Commerce Drive; to register, go to: www.runreg.com/my-pace-mile.
MSU choral groups fall concert “Waiting for The Morning” — 3 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; general admission $9, $7 for youth; to purchase tickets online, go to: https://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
MSU production: “Good for Otto” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts; MSUTheatre.com.
