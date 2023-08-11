Saturday
Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.
Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.
Breakfast on the Farm — 7 a.m., River Hills AG, 59282 187th St., Mankato; free-will offerings accepted.
Mini Vets Fest — noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.; pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
10th annual fundraiser: Wheelworks — 5:30-10 p.m., Key City Bike, 204 East Vine St.; $10 per person suggested donation.
Star Party — 8-11 p.m., Jeffers Petroglyphs site, rural Comfrey; free.
Music
Scoops Ice Cream, Elysian — 6:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
The Circle Inn, North Mankato — 7 p.m., Loose Gravel
Sunday
Cone with a Cop — 2-4 p.m., Culver’s, 1680 Commerce Drive.
Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.
Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1-4:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4-7 p.m. Adam Moe
Nicollet County fairgrounds — noon, Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
