Saturday
Party on the Prairie fall festival — 2-7 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Deep Valley Book Festival — 9:30 a.m., Loose Moose Conference Center, 229 S. Front St.; www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial display — throughout the day, near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.
German-American Parade — 11 a.m., downtown New Ulm; newulm.com/visitors-community/things-to-do/festivals/oktoberfest-3.
Mankato Symphony’s Free Family Fun series: America’s Soundtrack — 1 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
American Legion Post 37’s inaugural classic car show — 2-5 p.m., 229 W. Nassau St., St Peter; open to public.
MSU Homecoming — mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/schedule-of-events.
FritzFest — Noon to 11:45 p.m., Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota; $20; fundraiser for 9-year-old Fritz Urban.
Annual chicken and biscuit supper — 5-6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, Waterville; free-will offering; curbside pickup only.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., U-City DJ
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., JamBoy
Morgan Creek Winery — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sunday
Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial display concludes — noon, near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.
North Mankato Fire Department open house — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Station 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20 general admission, $10 for students and ages 13-17, to order on line, go to: MankatoSymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.