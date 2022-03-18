Saturday
Free presentation by author Cindy Wilson — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; “How the Hard Winter of 1880-1881 Became Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 'The Long Winter.'”
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Music
Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around
North Mankato American Legion — 7 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., Elton John tribute by Garrett Steinberg and Neon Live
Sunday
Deutscher Sprachklub — 1-3 p.m., Martin Luther College, New Ulm; club focuses on German language/culture; for more information call 354-4745 or 359-4114.
Minnesota State University's percussion ensembles concert — 3 p.m., Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Mayowood Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.