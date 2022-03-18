Author Cindy Wilson

"The Beautiful Snow" author Cindy Wilson will speak 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St. “How the Hard Winter of 1880-1881 Became Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 'The Long Winter'” is offered as an extension to her presentation during the recent Deep Valley Book Festival Cabin Fever event.

There is no admission fee for Saturday's event.

Saturday

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Music

Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around

North Mankato American Legion — 7 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., Elton John tribute by Garrett Steinberg and Neon Live

Sunday

Deutscher Sprachklub — 1-3 p.m., Martin Luther College, New Ulm; club focuses on German language/culture; for more information call 354-4745 or 359-4114.

Minnesota State University's percussion ensembles concert — 3 p.m., Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Mayowood Ave. 

