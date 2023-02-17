Saturday
Home and lifestyles show — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., River Hills Mall; no admission fee.
Presentation: “Jim Crow in Blue Earth County: Researching Housing Discrimination in Mankato’s History” — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.; no admission fee.
Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival schedule — Noon, parade from fairgrounds through downtown.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Minnesota State University’s “Marisol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Musical: “Assassins” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Music
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Tougas
Wine Cafe — 6 p.m., Mark Traxler
Sunday
Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival Kite Festival — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Clear Lake.
Home and lifestyles show — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., River Hills Mall; no admission fee.
Bunny Just Piano Festival performance: Douglas Ashcraft — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall in Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10; hss.mnsu.edu.
Musical: “Assassins” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
