Saturday
St. Peter Ambassadors' 15th annual BluesFest — noon, Minnesota Square Park; no admission fee. Band lineup: Tanner Peterson, Billy and the Bangers, PK Mayo, Greazy Gravy, Mississippi Heat.
Mankato Farmers' Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers' Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Town and Country Days Grand Parade — 4 p.m., Mapleton; www.mapletontownandcountrydays.com.
Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhdays.
Free Park Day — all state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota; vehicle permit requirement waived for day; www.dnr.state.mn.us.
Mankato Sons of Norway potluck picnic — 11 a.m., Highland Park, 950 Warren St. For more information, call 388-7139
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
"From Sheep to Clothing" — 1-4 p.m. Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; heritage spinner Jo Ann Huss to do ongoing demonstrations; $3 for those who aren't members of the Brown County Historical Society
State Street Theater's "Much Ado About Nothing" — 7 p.m., 1 N. State St, New Ulm; $15 at the door.
Highland Summer Theatre’s “The SpongeBob Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts at Minnesota State University; tickets $24, discount ticket prices for age 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Circle Inn, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Bad Liquor Management Trio
The Loose Moose — 5 p.m., Nate Boots
Heritage Park, Mapleton — 2-3 p.m., Another Time Around.
Sunday
Bullhead Days Grand Parade — 1 p.m., Waterville's main street; www.facebook.com/bhdays.
State Street Theater's "Much Ado About Nothing" — 1 p.m., 1 N. State St, New Ulm; $15 at the door.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Town and Country Days — Mapleton; www.mapletontownandcountrydays.com.
ProMusica Minnesota festival concert — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; passes: $35, adults; $10 youths; $80, families; ProMusicaMN.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Mark Joseph
