Human foosball your weekend

Two teams kick at the ball during a human foosball game in 2021 on the 500 block of South Front Street. This year's event is Saturday.

 File photo

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association; no registration fee.

Fall Author Series — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; presenter: Katie Roiger, author of “Only the Brave.”

Mankato Sons of Norway meeting/potluck — 11 a.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Speaker: Scandinavian storyteller Chad Filley; open to public; for more information, 507-388-7139.

Mankato Pridefest schedule — 11:15 a.m., Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade, North Riverfront Drive; noon to 4 p.m., Pride Festival, Riverfront Park; 4 p.m., Pride Party Atomic Star, 12 Civic Center Plaza, No. 1675.

Human Foosball Tournament/block party Noon to 5 p.m., South Front Street, Mankato; fundraiser for United Way; no admission fee.

"Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War" exhibit schedule — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 10:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee; www.rockbend.org.

Mankato Symphony's "Symphony on the Prairie" — 6 p.m., Benson Park, upper North Mankato; no admission fee.

Southern Minnesota Autism Motorcycle and Classic Car Ride — Noon, Good Thunder area; for more information, call 340-2645, 340-8167 or 340-4029.

Hunter Alexander Frank Memorial Ride and Benefit Dinner — 1:30 p.m., Waseca American Legion; 5:30 p.m. meal, tickets $10 at door; for more information, send an email request to: hafmemorial@outlook.com.   

Music

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel

Patrick's on Third, St. Peter — 9 p.m., City Mouse

Sunday

Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 6:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee;  www.rockbend.org.

Annual ecumenical prayer service — 12:30 p.m., Historic Ottawa Methodist Church, 39204 Whittier St., rural Le Sueur; 1 p.m. potluck picnic, Bur Oak Park, 38842 Exchange St. Road, rural Le Sueur.

"Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War" exhibit schedule — Noon to 3 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

Pridefest youth party — 3-5 p.m., The Wow!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Music

Patrick's on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Kildahl and Gravelin

