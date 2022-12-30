Saturday
New Year's Eve activities — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.; $10 per attendee.
New Year's Eve event — 6-10 p.m., Picklebarn, 90 Power Drive, Mankato; $20 for non-members, $15 for members.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.
Music
Circle Inn Bar — 9 p.m., Nate Boots and the High Horses
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Sunday
First Day Hike — 10 a.m., Minneopa State Park; guided hike begins on campground side.
Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.