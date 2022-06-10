Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers' Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Riverfront Art Fair — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mankato’s Old Town area on N. Riverfront Drive.
Sons of Norway Midsommar potluck picnic — 11 a.m., Tourtellotte Park’s Shelter 1.
Barnyard Bash — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., FarmAmerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca; $12 for adults, $10 for kids.
Ambassadors Blues Fest — noon, Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; musicians Adrian Barnett and the Quester, Swamp Poppas, Jon McDonald, Lamont Cranston Band.
Town and Country Days parade — 4 p.m., Mapleton; celebration schedule at:
mapletontownandcountrydays.com.
Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhday.
Victorian Lawn Party — 1-4 p.m., Historic Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.; no fee for lawn party; registration necessary for tour of house (guided tours cost $7 per adult, $3 per child).
Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Sunday
Bullhead Days Parade — 1 p.m., Waterville; festival schedule at: www.facebook.com/bhday.
Ambassadors Blues Fest — 4 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter; musicians Kit Kildahl and Josh Gravelin.
Music
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, Waseca — 5 p.m., Bully Pulpit
Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
