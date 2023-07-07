Saturday
Presentation about artifacts by historian Doug Ohman: “Saving History” — 3 p.m., Historic Ottawa Town Hall, 39120 Old Ottawa Road, rural Le Sueur; no admission fee.
Local nature program: “Animals Found in the Wild in the River Valley” — 1-4 p.m., Historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 for people age 5 and older who are not members of Brown County Historical Society.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 11 a.m., grand parade; 2 p.m., Mankato Baltics game; 7:30 p.m., live music by Uncle Chunk; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.
47th annual Madelia Park Days schedule — 10 a.m., art fair; 10:30 a.m., Kids Zone opens; 11 a.m., classic car show; 11:40 a.m., Watona Park Blues Fest opens; full schedule at: visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Billy Johnson
Wine Cafe — 6:30 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Sunday
North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 11 a.m., car show, petting zoo, tractor pull and pony rides; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.
47th annual Madelia Park Days schedule — 7:30 a.m., firemen’s pancake breakfast; 10 a.m., community worship service; full schedule at: visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
