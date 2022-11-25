Saturday
GSR Fine Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; GSRFineArtFestival.com.
TubaChristmas 2022 concert — 1 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; no admission fee.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park.
Fair Trade bazaar — 6-6:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Mankato Opry Jamboree — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom; $27.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., High Strung
Sunday
Fair Trade bazaar — 9 a.m. to noon, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
GSR Fine Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; GSRFineArtFestival.com.
Mankato Opry Jamboree — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom; $27.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park.
