Musicians rehearse for the Mankato Opry Jamboree, which has returned after a brief hiatus.

 Courtesy Mankato Opry Jamboree

Saturday

GSR Fine Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; GSRFineArtFestival.com.

TubaChristmas 2022 concert — 1 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; no admission fee.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park.

Fair Trade bazaar — 6-6:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.

Mankato Opry Jamboree — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom; $27.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., High Strung

Sunday

Fair Trade bazaar — 9 a.m. to noon, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

GSR Fine Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; GSRFineArtFestival.com.

Mankato Opry Jamboree — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom; $27.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park.

 

