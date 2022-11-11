Saturday
Sister Mary Ann Osborne’s annual “Twinkling Wood Chips” art showing and sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Florian Hall, School Sisters of Notre Dame campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
St. Peter Art Stroll — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., various locations in St. Peter-Kasota area; www.art-stroll.org.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; presenters: Martin Luther College professor Tingting Zhang and other members of area’s Chinese community; no admission fee.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Program; Bryce Stenzel will discuss Minnesotans participation in the Civil War. For more information, call 388-7139.
United We Stand Players of New Ulm and Open Arts Minnesota’s “Weaving Our Stories Together” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., New Ulm Community Center, 600 N. German St. Free-will donations accepted.
Student production: "Alice in Wonderland" — 2 and 7 p.m., Mankato East High School. Tickets $8 for students and $10 for adults.
Loyola student production: “Once Upon a Mattress” — 7 p.m., at Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St. Tickets $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Student production: "Seussical" — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mankato West High School. Tickets $12 adults and $10 for students.
Merely Players’ “Winnie the Pooh” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com.
Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Bethany Lutheran College production: “The Adventures of Pinocchio” — 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $12.
Sunday
Fair Trade bazaar — 9:30 a.m. to noon, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
Mankato Area International Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Student Union, Minnesota State University; purchase food/vendor tickets on the main floor of the CSU with cash or credit card.
Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Loyola student production: “Once Upon a Mattress” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St. Tickets $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Bethany Lutheran College production: “The Adventures of Pinocchio” — 2 p.m.; tickets: $12.
Merely Players’ “Winnie the Pooh” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com.
Showing of documentary: “MLK 11.12.61” — 3 p.m., Centenary Church, on the corner of Second and Cherry streets; no admission fee.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Author Visit: Mountain Climber Jen Loeb — 4 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.
