Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Mill Pond Haunted Hayride — 7-11 p.m., Riverside Park, 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $20 for adults and $5 for ages 6-13.
Minnesota State University's production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Sunday
MSU Concert Band performance — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; $9 general admission, $7 for K-12 students; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Minnesota State University's production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Bonnie Drunken Lad
