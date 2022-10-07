Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
History Fest — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jack McGowan’s Farm; historical interpreters, activities, performers and entertainers.
Pumpkin Party and new exhibit grand opening — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmamerica; New Ag Around You Discovery Center exhibit opens; games, corn maze, tram rides, apple cider.
Fifth annual Diabetes Rally — 8:45 a.m. opening remarks, Wow Zone!; 9:30 a.m. walk; event includes kids' games, rock painting art , snacks and informational vendors. Proceeds go toward MN Lions Diabetes Foundation and Camp Sweet Life
Maker Fair Minnesota — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter; Nearly 200 vendors.
Cirque Italia — 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot; Water Circus 1-Silver Unit; tickets 10-$50; visit cirqueitalia.com/Tickets.
MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
”Gather,” part of Indigenous People’s Day — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society; This film is about the growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities.
Armstrong Boulevard Brass Quintet performing Edvard Grieg songs — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free and open to the public
Poetry reading — 4 p.m., Sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; readings from poets including Annette Gagliardi, Laura Kozy Lanik and Amanda Bailey; free.
Music
The Grand in New Ulm — 7:30 p.m., Machinery Hill
Sunday
River Ramble bike ride — 8 a.m. same-day ride registration for several routes, Land of Memories Park; more information at BikeRiverRamble.org.
MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
VFW Auxiliary Post 950 craft fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Morson-Arios Strand VFW, 1900 Riverfront Drive
Cirque Italia — 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot; Water Circus 1-Silver Unit; Tickets range in price from $10-$50; visit cirqueitalia.com/Tickets.
”Gather,” part of Indigenous People’s Day — 2 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society; This film is about the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Colin & Laura
Mankato Symphony Orchestra — 3 p.m., St. Peter Performing Arts Center; Symphonic Series: Scheherazade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.