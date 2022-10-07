History Fest entcal

Tom Bliese peforms a trick for kids during History Fest in 2021 at the Jack McGowan farm.

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

History Fest — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jack McGowan’s Farm; historical interpreters, activities, performers and entertainers.

Pumpkin Party and new exhibit grand opening — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmamerica; New Ag Around You Discovery Center exhibit opens; games, corn maze, tram rides, apple cider.

Fifth annual Diabetes Rally — 8:45 a.m. opening remarks, Wow Zone!; 9:30 a.m. walk; event includes kids' games, rock painting art , snacks and informational vendors. Proceeds go toward MN Lions Diabetes Foundation and Camp Sweet Life

Maker Fair Minnesota — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter; Nearly 200 vendors.

Cirque Italia — 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot; Water Circus 1-Silver Unit; tickets 10-$50; visit cirqueitalia.com/Tickets.

MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.

”Gather,” part of Indigenous People’s Day — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society; This film is about the growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities.

Armstrong Boulevard Brass Quintet performing Edvard Grieg songs — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free and open to the public

Poetry reading — 4 p.m., Sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; readings from poets including Annette Gagliardi, Laura Kozy Lanik and Amanda Bailey; free.

Music

The Grand in New Ulm — 7:30 p.m., Machinery Hill

Sunday

River Ramble bike ride — 8 a.m. same-day ride registration for several routes, Land of Memories Park; more information at  BikeRiverRamble.org.

MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.

VFW Auxiliary Post 950 craft fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Morson-Arios Strand VFW, 1900 Riverfront Drive

Cirque Italia — 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot; Water Circus 1-Silver Unit; Tickets range in price from $10-$50; visit cirqueitalia.com/Tickets.

”Gather,” part of Indigenous People’s Day — 2 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society; This film is about the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities.

Music

Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Colin & Laura

Mankato Symphony Orchestra — 3 p.m., St. Peter Performing Arts Center; Symphonic Series: Scheherazade.

