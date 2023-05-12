Saturday
Governor’s Fishing Opener schedule — 8 a.m., launch ceremony, Bray Park, 22214 Oriole Road, Madison Lake; 1:30 p.m., Jeremy Poland Band, Anchor Bar and Grill, Madison Lake; 2 p.m., Sean Benz Band, The Landing on Madison; 7 p.m., Nowhere Fast Band, The Anchor Bar and Grill; mngovernorsopener.com.
Manifest 2023 festival — noon to 8 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St. (location change); suggested donation $10; facebook.com/midwestartcatalyst.
Mankato Sons of Norway program/meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Topic: Syttende Mai. Guests welcome.
Singing Hills Chorus’ Good Vibes concert — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; general admission, $10; chorus created for people with dementias and their care partners; singinghillschorus.org.
Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.
Gustavus Adolphus College Theater Department production: “Fewer Emergencies” — 8 p.m., Anderson Theater; $10; gustavustickets.com.
Music
Circle Inn, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Lost Walleye Orchestra
Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Sunday
Gustavus Adolphus College Theater Department production: “Fewer Emergencies” — 2 p.m., Anderson Theater; $10; gustavustickets.com.
Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Blame Not the Bard
