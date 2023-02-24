Saturday
Minnesota author Anastacia Wells presentation — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.
Eighth annual Bulldogs Mite Jamboree — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Le Sueur Community Center. Sponsors: St. Peter Youth Hockey Association and Minnesota River Bulldogs .
Edible Book Festival — 1-3 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
Winter Charm on the Farm — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca; tickets $12 for adults; $10 youths; no admission fee for ages 2 and younger.
MSU jazz ensembles concert — 2 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $9, $7 for students; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Student production: “Spring Awakening” — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Anderson Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; tickets: $10, discounts for senior citizens and students; advisory: contains sexual content and other potentially triggering material.
Musical: “Assassins” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Minnesota State University’s “Marisol” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Mankato Makerspace birthday bash/fundraiser for arts cooperative — 6-11:30 p.m., 1700 Third Ave.; mankatomakerspace.org.
Better Days Ahead fireworks display — sunset, northeast of Boathouse Bar and Grill on Clear Lake, Waseca.
Music
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., tribute to the music of John Prine and Bob Dylan performed by Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Christa Bohlmann
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon
Sunday
Bridal show — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grand Hall at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.
MSU choral groups concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St.; general admission $9, $7 for students; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
