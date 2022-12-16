Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.