Saturday
Holiday in Old Town — Noon to 3 p.m., historic section of North Riverfront Drive.
Rapidan Heritage Society bake sale/vintage Christmas decor sale — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapidan Heritage Society Museum (former St. John Lutheran Church), 55209 190th St., Mankato.
Hometown Christmas bake sale — Noon, historic Kremer House, Minnesota Lake.
Breakfast with Santa — 10:30 a.m. – North Mankato Taylor Library; $25 per child, $10 per adult; registration required at: www.darnnicearea.com.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Christmas at Cox House — 1-4 p.m., 500 N. Washington Ave., St. Peter; Tickets: $10 adults, $7 members, $5 children; nchsmn.org.
Christmas at the Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m. 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Model railroad holiday open house — 1-5 p.m., The Roundhouse clubrooms, 30 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.
”The Holiday Classic” — 7 p.m., The Capitol Room, 419 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter; tickets $35; performers Colin Scharf, The Silver Belles, The Nutcracker Orchestra and Dan Duffy Orchestra.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Trent Shaw
Sunday
Fair Trade bazaar — 10:30 a.m. to noon, First Congregational UCC Mankato, 150 Stadium Road.
Christmas at Cox House — 1-4 p.m., 500 N. Washington Ave., St. Peter; Tickets: $10 adults, $7 members, $5 children; nchsmn.org.
Christmas at the Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m. 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “The Snowman” holiday concert — 3 p.m., St. Peter High School; $20 adults, $10 for ages 13-17; $1 for ages 12 and younger; www.mankatosymphony.org.
Home Free Family Christmas concert — 8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato; tickets: $21.50, $26.50, $36.50 and $51.50, available from center’s box office or Ticketmaster.
