CLIFFORD3.jpg (web only)

Mankato musician Colin Scharf will perform as “Clifford Chestnut” during the inaugural run of the Holiday Classic at The Capitol Room in St. Peter.

 Courtesy Colin Scharf

Saturday

Holiday in Old Town — Noon to 3 p.m., historic section of North Riverfront Drive.

Rapidan Heritage Society bake sale/vintage Christmas decor sale — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapidan Heritage Society Museum (former St. John Lutheran Church), 55209 190th St., Mankato.

Hometown Christmas bake sale — Noon, historic Kremer House, Minnesota Lake.

Breakfast with Santa — 10:30 a.m. – North Mankato Taylor Library; $25 per child, $10 per adult; registration required at: www.darnnicearea.com.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Christmas at Cox House — 1-4 p.m., 500 N. Washington Ave., St. Peter; Tickets: $10 adults, $7 members, $5 children; nchsmn.org.

Christmas at the Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m. 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Model railroad holiday open house — 1-5 p.m., The Roundhouse clubrooms, 30 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.

”The Holiday Classic” — 7 p.m., The Capitol Room, 419 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter; tickets $35; performers Colin Scharf, The Silver Belles, The Nutcracker Orchestra and Dan Duffy Orchestra.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Trent Shaw

Sunday

Fair Trade bazaar — 10:30 a.m. to noon, First Congregational UCC Mankato, 150 Stadium Road.

Christmas at Cox House — 1-4 p.m., 500 N. Washington Ave., St. Peter; Tickets: $10 adults, $7 members, $5 children; nchsmn.org.

Christmas at the Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m. 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “The Snowman” holiday concert — 3 p.m., St. Peter High School; $20 adults, $10 for ages 13-17; $1 for ages 12 and younger; www.mankatosymphony.org.

Home Free Family Christmas concert — 8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato; tickets: $21.50, $26.50, $36.50 and $51.50, available from center’s box office or Ticketmaster.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video