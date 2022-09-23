Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Shred Day — 9-11 a.m., Minnesota Valley Credit Union locations, 1640 Adams St. and 100 Memorial View Court; free paper recycling.
Free program: “Human Library Experience” — 10 a.m. to noon, St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.
Popcorn Wagon Blast — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brown County Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.
MSU 2022 Homecoming Parade — Noon, along Warren Street and Stadium Road.
Beyond Plastics Mankato, Mankato Zero Waste and Mankato Clinic Foundation’s “Say No to Plastic” — 1-3 p.m., Mom and Pop’s Ice Cream, 629 N. Riverfront Drive; participants with plastic to recycle at event should RSVP to: janedow47@gmail.com or call 469-5537.
Zinefest — 1-5 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
Watonwan County Relay for Life — 3-10 p.m., St. James; Relay.org/WatonwanMN
St. Peter’s Oktoberfest — Noon to 11 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds; $5 all-access buttons; stpeterambassadors.com.
MSU production: “In the Next Room” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for the Performing Arts; $10, $9 for age 65 and older and youths younger than 16; MSUTheatre.com
Music
The WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., Rock of Ages
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Sunday
One Bright Star Children’s Memorial Service — 1-3 p.m., Erlandson Park, 101 N. Belmont Drive; deceased children’s families may participate in service.
ProMusicaMinnesota performance: “Strings Attached” — 3 p.m., Martin Luther College, New Ulm; ticket information at ProMusicaMN.com.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Larry Notovny: One Man Polka Band.
