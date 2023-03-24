Saturday
Mankato Symphony Orchestra concert "Liquify" — 7 p.m., St. Peter High School; general admission $20, discount ticket prices for students, youths; MankatoSymphony.org.
Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial 10th annual Civil War Symposium — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Morson-Ario-Strand VFW, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive. $30 for adults and $20 for students; virtual option $20. For more information, go to: www.boyinblue.org/news-events.
Author Kristin Johnson’s schedule: 10:30 a.m. — author talk/signing copies of novel for middle grades “Fearless,” St. Peter Library; craft talk/adult level writing workshop, 1 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter; both events free.
Poetry Read-around — 4 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; participants may read original works or favorite poems; free admission.
MSU production: “At Home at the Zoo” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; tickets $10, $9 for ages 65 and older and children younger than 16 and $5 for MSU students. Call 389-6661 for more information.
Social Justice Theatre production: “The Shadow Box” — 7:30 p.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.; free tickets available on first-come basis.
Recital by vocalist Alex McLean — 7:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Haldy
Sunday
ProMusica Minnesota’s “The Emperor and Brahms Concert” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ at Martin Luther College, New Ulm; $20 general admission; $5 for youths; promusicamn.com.
