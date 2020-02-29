St. Peter High School jazz band (copy)

St. Peter High School Jazz Band.

 File photo

Saturday

Yoga seminar — 10 a.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers will present stories, rhymes, music and poetry in Mandarin.

Edible Book Festival — 1-3 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.

LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Crystal-Loon Lake Recreation fish feed — 4-8 p.m., Lake Crystal American Legion Post 294; fundraiser for aeration systems.

Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.

MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.

Jazz/concert band performance — 3 p.m., St. Peter High School performing arts center; tickets $8 for adults, $5 for students; features SPHS concert and jazz bands with Cleveland High School jazz band and guest artist master trumpet player Allen Vizzutti.

Music

Circle Inn — The Frye

Coffee Hag — Kaleb Braun-Schulz

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Los Rebeldes

Kato Ballroom — Tonic Sol-Fa

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Mount Kato Lift Bar — 5 p.m. Murphy Brothers Band

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Category Five Band

Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley

Sunday

Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for BSA Troop 76.

Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; for ticket information, go to:

buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.

MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.

MSU Department of Music Winter Choral concert: “The Word Rises” — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave; general admission $9; for more information, call 389-5549.

Music

Coffee Hag — noon Nowtro

Mully’s — Karaoke

