Saturday
Yoga seminar — 10 a.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers will present stories, rhymes, music and poetry in Mandarin.
Edible Book Festival — 1-3 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Crystal-Loon Lake Recreation fish feed — 4-8 p.m., Lake Crystal American Legion Post 294; fundraiser for aeration systems.
Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
Jazz/concert band performance — 3 p.m., St. Peter High School performing arts center; tickets $8 for adults, $5 for students; features SPHS concert and jazz bands with Cleveland High School jazz band and guest artist master trumpet player Allen Vizzutti.
Music
Circle Inn — The Frye
Coffee Hag — Kaleb Braun-Schulz
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Los Rebeldes
Kato Ballroom — Tonic Sol-Fa
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mount Kato Lift Bar — 5 p.m. Murphy Brothers Band
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Category Five Band
Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for BSA Troop 76.
Yoga seminar — 10 a.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.
Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; for ticket information, go to:
buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
MSU Department of Music Winter Choral concert: “The Word Rises” — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave; general admission $9; for more information, call 389-5549.
Music
Coffee Hag — noon Nowtro
Mully’s — Karaoke
