Minneopa

Visitors walk across the bridge over Minneopa Falls on a spring day in 2020.  

 File photo

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Plant sale fundraiser for Holy Grounds — 8-11:30 a.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.

Twilight Garden Club plant sale fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S. Broad St.

St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Princefest 2022 — 10 a.m., 501 Main St. Henderson;

facebook.com/pg/Prince-Legacy-Henderson-Project-Inc-335959473942449.

Drama Kids' "A Day With Ukraine" — 5-8 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Tickets: Admission fee: $25.

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon

The Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Dave Sandersfeld with Tanner Peterson

Sunday

Plant sale fundraiser for Holy Grounds — 8-11:30 a.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.

Twilight Garden Club plant sale fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S. Broad St.

Minneopa State Park programs — 10 a.m. , archery; 1 p.m., geocaching; 3 p.m., "Minneopa State Park Story"; 5 miles west of Mankato.

"A Century of Walking Art": Lillian Simmer and Ann Tracy" opening — 1-5 p.m., Sibley County Historical Society, 700 Main St.

ProMusicia Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "Fairytales" — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you