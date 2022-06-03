Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Plant sale fundraiser for Holy Grounds — 8-11:30 a.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.
Twilight Garden Club plant sale fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S. Broad St.
St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Princefest 2022 — 10 a.m., 501 Main St. Henderson;
facebook.com/pg/Prince-Legacy-Henderson-Project-Inc-335959473942449.
Drama Kids' "A Day With Ukraine" — 5-8 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Tickets: Admission fee: $25.
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon
The Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Dave Sandersfeld with Tanner Peterson
Sunday
Plant sale fundraiser for Holy Grounds — 8-11:30 a.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.
Twilight Garden Club plant sale fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S. Broad St.
Minneopa State Park programs — 10 a.m. , archery; 1 p.m., geocaching; 3 p.m., "Minneopa State Park Story"; 5 miles west of Mankato.
"A Century of Walking Art": Lillian Simmer and Ann Tracy" opening — 1-5 p.m., Sibley County Historical Society, 700 Main St.
ProMusicia Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "Fairytales" — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.