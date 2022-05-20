Saturday
2022 Walking Sculpture Tour installation day — early morning, City Center of Mankato and North Mankato; schedule at: cityartmankato.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Bookin’ on Belgrade Nearly 5K — 9 a.m., starts/ends at library; raceentry.com/bookin-on-belgrade-nearly-5k/race-information.
Cellar Press open house — 10 a.m. 2 p.m., The Grand, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries book sale — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Singing Hills Chorus concert — 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive; general admission $10.
Merely Players production: “Matilda: The Musical” — 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $16 per adult, $14 per senior citizen, $11 per youth; merelyplayers.com.
Syttende Mai smorgasbord — 4-7:30 p.m., Norseland Lutheran Church, 37777 State Highway 22; $15 for adults, $5 for youths.
Justin Moore — 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Arena; ticket prices start at $37.75, available at MCHS Event Center box office.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Nate Boots and High Horses
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Westwood Marina, Lake Washington — 7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Jazz10
Sunday
"Rails and Rivers" swap meet — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center banquet hall; there is an admission fee for event featuring railroad-related merchandise and model train accessories.
Inaugural Rodgers pipe organ recital — 1:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.; no admission fee.
Merely Players production: “Matilda: The Musical” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $16 per adult, $14 per senior citizen, $11 per youth; merelyplayers.com.
Wartburg College Wind Ensemble performance — 4 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School; free-will offerings accepted.
