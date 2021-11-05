Saturday
November Nostalgia holiday shopping opener — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Peter; free trolley rides 10 a.m. to noon.
GnomeMademarket/Women's Expo and Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Ulm; newulm.com/visitors-community/things-to-do/festivals/shopping-opener.
22Degrees: workout to support military veterans — 9-11:30 a.m., Sibley Park hill; $22; www.facebook.com/FitAndGritTraining
Craft/vendor show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Peter Armory, 1120 W. Swift St.
120th anniversary open house — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St.; admission fee waived.
Holiday arts-crafts and gift show — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., River Hills Mall, Mankato.
Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
VINE Memoir Writers Group presentation — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 W. Main St.; no admission fee.
Photography show/music event — 4 p.m., Fort Road Studios, 218 Judson Fort Road East.
MSU production: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., City Mouse
Mankato Brewery — 1 p.m., Hofftriune and Sunnee
The Wine Cafe — 8 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon
Indian Island Creek Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Holiday arts-crafts and gift show — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., River Hills Mall, Mankato.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
