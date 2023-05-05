Saturday
Festival of Nations — 1-5 p.m., Johnson Hall, Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; no admission fee. Sponsor: St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council.
Author Patrick Ryan — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Nunsense” — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; dinner theater or show-only tickets, mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — Classical piano with Jacqueline Schwab, 3-4:30 p.m.
Oleander Saloon, Mankato — Fat City All Stars, 8:30 p.m.
Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota — Killin' Time, 8-11:30 p.m.
Morgan Creek Winery — The Jim McGuire jazz Trio, 6:30-9 p.m.
Loose Moose Saloon — Billy and the Bangers
Sunday
Mankato Playhouse production: “Nunsense” — 2 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; dinner theater or show-only tickets, mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Fish fry benefit for Stephanie Miller — 3 p.m., Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota
University of Minnesota Raptor Center visit to the Arb — 7 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College Arboretum in St. Peter; bring blankets or chairs, and in case of rain, the event featuring live birds move to a tent; free for Arboretum members, and donations appreciated from non-members.
Music
Patrick's on Third, St. Peter — Bully Pulpit, 4-7 p.m.
The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, New Ulm — Jacqueline Schwab, classical and world music piano, 3-4:30 p.m.
