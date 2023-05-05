Mexican folk dancers (copy)

Members of the Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca will perform Saturday in St. Peter at the Festival of Nations as they did in October 2022 in Mankato at the Day of the Dead celebration. 

 File photo

Saturday

Festival of Nations — 1-5 p.m., Johnson Hall, Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; no admission fee. Sponsor: St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council.

Author Patrick Ryan — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.

Mankato Playhouse production: “Nunsense” — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; dinner theater or show-only tickets, mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Music

The Grand, New Ulm — Classical piano with Jacqueline Schwab, 3-4:30 p.m.

Oleander Saloon, Mankato — Fat City All Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota — Killin' Time, 8-11:30 p.m.

Morgan Creek Winery — The Jim McGuire jazz Trio, 6:30-9 p.m.

Loose Moose Saloon — Billy and the Bangers

Sunday

Mankato Playhouse production: “Nunsense” — 2 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; dinner theater or show-only tickets, mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Fish fry benefit for Stephanie Miller — 3 p.m., Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota

University of Minnesota Raptor Center visit to the Arb — 7 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College Arboretum in St. Peter; bring blankets or chairs, and in case of rain, the event featuring live birds move to a tent; free for Arboretum members, and donations appreciated from non-members.

Music

Patrick's on Third, St. Peter — Bully Pulpit, 4-7 p.m.

The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, New Ulm — Jacqueline Schwab, classical and world music piano, 3-4:30 p.m.

