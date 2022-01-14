Saturday
Radar snowmobile races/fundraiser for Nicollet County Trail Association — Madison Lake; 9 a.m. registration near boat landing.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; entry fee $5; 720-1790.
Moonlight walk lit by candles — 5-7 p.m., Minneopa State Park; begins at group campsite on park’s campground side. Free event, vehicle permits required. For more information, call 384-8890 or visit Minneopa State Park page at www.mndnr.gov.
Dinner theater: "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St., Mankato; tickets $40 plus tax, www.katoballroom.com/tickets.
Anniversary party with music by Blue Ringers — 6 p.m., Mankato Brewery; tickets at: www.eventbrite.com/e/10-year-anniversary-party-the-blue-ringers-tickets-221645506677.
Music
WingKing, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
