A member of the Singing Hills Chorus grows emotional during the Mankato Riverblenders' rendition of "What a Wonderful World" at Saturday's Peace Love and Joy concert at Good Counsel in 2017.

 File photo

Saturday

Prom Fashion Show — 10 a.m., food court, River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.

Singing Hills Chorus concert: “Midnight Melodies” — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive. General admission tickets: $10 ages 11 and older; singinghillschorus.org.

Student dance performance: "Stole the Show" — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mankato East High School; tickets: $7, adults; $5 K-12.

Music

Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Silver Summer and Lauren and the Drifters; 11th anniversary celebration.

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Elsa Lee

The Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Andrea Lyn

