Saturday
Prom Fashion Show — 10 a.m., food court, River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.
Singing Hills Chorus concert: “Midnight Melodies” — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive. General admission tickets: $10 ages 11 and older; singinghillschorus.org.
Student dance performance: "Stole the Show" — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mankato East High School; tickets: $7, adults; $5 K-12.
Music
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Silver Summer and Lauren and the Drifters; 11th anniversary celebration.
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Elsa Lee
The Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Andrea Lyn
