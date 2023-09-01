Saturday
Opening reception for Michael Callahan’s mixed media show — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; remarks by artist 3:30 p.m.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Tom Brown
Morgan Creek Winery — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sunday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Monday
Labor Day celebration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Godahl; parade, 12:30 p.m.
