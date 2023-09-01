Through Line exhibit

Saturday

Opening reception for Michael Callahan’s mixed media show — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; remarks by artist 3:30 p.m.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Tom Brown

Morgan Creek Winery — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Sunday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.

Monday

Labor Day celebration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Godahl; parade, 12:30 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video