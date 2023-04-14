Saturday
Mankato Art Crawl — Noon to 4 p.m., various Mankato locations; m.facebook.com/events/724088825783733.
Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5.
Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice shows — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.
Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Dan Israel
Sleepy Eye Brewery — 7 p.m., "Tribute to the Music of John Prine and Bob Dylan” by Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs
Sunday
Deutscher Sprachklub meeting — 1 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria building, New Ulm; open to all interested in German language, culture; guest speaker: bicyclist Hannah Elfshoff.
Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice show — 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.
Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company spring concert: "that single fleeting moment" — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission, $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 2 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra's Music on the Hill: "Inspired Art" — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.
