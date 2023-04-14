Brown County Museum building (web only)

Brown County Historical Society's annual book sale is slated in the annex building for Brown County Museum in New Ulm.

 Courtesy Brown County Historical Society

Saturday

Mankato Art Crawl — Noon to 4 p.m., various Mankato locations; m.facebook.com/events/724088825783733.

Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5.

Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice shows — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.

Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Dan Israel

Sleepy Eye Brewery — 7 p.m., "Tribute to the Music of John Prine and Bob Dylan” by Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs

Sunday

Deutscher Sprachklub meeting — 1 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria building, New Ulm; open to all interested in German language, culture; guest speaker: bicyclist Hannah Elfshoff.

Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice show — 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.

Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company spring concert: "that single fleeting moment" — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission, $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 2 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra's Music on the Hill: "Inspired Art" — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.

