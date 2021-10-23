Saturday
Karen Waldrup and the Band with Mankato native Bailey Cole — 7 p.m., Circle Inn Bar, North Mankato; tickets at: https://bit.ly/2XDinT3.
Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society yard sale/fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1250 North River Drive.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride — 7-11 p.m., 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $15 adult, $5 ages 6-13.
Haunted Car Wash — 7-9 p.m., Snell’s, 1900 Madison Ave.; $15.
Minnesota State University Performance Series: Erik Koskinen with City Mouse — 7 p.m., Hooligans Pub, Madison East Center; to purchase tickets online, go to: https://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Movie: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 8:30 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $10; to order tickets online go to:
eventbrite.com/e/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-tickets-156964098845.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Heebee Geebees
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Tougas & Company
Sunday
Fall Waffle Feed — 8 a.m. to noon, North Mankato Fire Station 2, 1825 Howard Drive; adult tickets $9.
Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society yard sale/fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1250 North River Drive.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
MSU Concert Band performance — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 general admission, $7 for K-12; to purchase tickets online, go to: https://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
