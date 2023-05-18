Saturday
12th annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour first day schedule — 9-11 a.m., community gathering at Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St.; 9:30-10:30 a.m., free guided tours of new sculptures.
Jim Gill concert — 10 a.m., The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.; admission covered by $12 day pass; no admission fee for members.
Bookin’ on Belgrade Nearly 5K Family Fun Run and Walk — 9 a.m., lower North Mankato; register at: www.raceentry.com/races/bookin-on-belgrade-nearly-5k/2023/register.
Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners’ spring plant sale — 10 a.m. to noon, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
Minnesota River Builders Association’s spring tour of homes — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; mnrba.com/tour-of-homes/entries; $10 tickets may be purchased in advance or at homes on tour.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5.
Annual Syttende Mai smorgsabord — 4-7:30 p.m., Norseland Lutheran Church, 8 miles north of St. Peter on Highway 22; tickets: $17, adults $5, ages 6-12.
Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas, Ann Fee and Michelle Roche
Lost Sanity Brewery, Madelia — 7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
Minnesota River Builders Association’s spring tour of homes — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; mnrba.com/tour-of-homes/entries; $10 tickets may be purchased in advance or at homes on tour.
Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., The Quantum Mechanics
