Saturday
Presentation: “Stripped of Citizenship: American Born Women, Marriage, and Expatriation in Minnesota” — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St.; no admission fee: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Tango workshop — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College; performance, 6 p.m., Bjorling Hall; no admission fee.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
YPalooza social event for grades 2-5 — 7-9:30 p.m., Mankato YMCA, 1400 S. Riverfront Drive; admission fee: $15.
Merely Players production: “The Nerd” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center; $17; merelyplayers.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Trent Shaw
Sunday
130th St. Patrick’s ham dinner — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; tickets: $10, adults, $3, K-12; proceeds distributed to local organizations.
Deutscher Sprachklub — 1 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria building, New Ulm. Open to anyone interested in German culture and language. For more information, call 354-4745 or 359-4114.
Merely Players production: “The Nerd” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center; $17; merelyplayers.com.
Minnesota State University’s percussion ensembles concert — 3 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; admission: $9, adults, $7, K-12.
